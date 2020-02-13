Cuba is recognized worldwide as a safe tourist destination, a fact the United States cannot obscure

Photo: Juvenal Balán

Cuba is recognized worldwide as a safe tourist destination, with outstanding hospitality, evidenced by the Excellence Award as the safest country for tourism, awarded at the 38th International Tourism Fair, in Madrid, Spain, in 2018.

Such credentials cannot be obscured, despite the Trump administration’s media campaigns and sanctions on Cuba, escalating since 2017, with the purpose of undermining this strategic sector, key to the economic and social development of our country. These measures, along with other blockade restrictions, have caused losses amounting to some 1.383 billion dollars - from April 2018 to March 2019 alone - in important areas related to travel, services, operations and logistics. It is estimated that 35% of the total number of annual visitors to Cuba would be from the United States, if the blockade did not exist.

But none of this discourages us. The country has reaffirmed the intention to perfect and expand our tourist facilities, while the interest in Cuba and respect from international industry leaders remains strong.

In this context, in addition to the great challenge posed by the development of the Oasis tourist center, a hotel complex that will feature some 1,000 rooms, in Varadero, Cuba’s number one beach resort, work is advancing on other significant remodeling efforts, and plans for Josone Park and Plaza America, with a view toward hosting the International Tourism Fair (FitCuba 2020), in May this year.

Ivis Fernández Peña, Tourism Ministry representative in the province, noted that FitCuba 2020 will confirm Varadero’s international prestige and attract tour operators and businesspeople, who will be able to see firsthand the progress of tourism in the country, based on our cultural and natural attractions, quality services, and security.